Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.67

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.67 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.25). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.25), with a volume of 4,501,751 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.94) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.60 ($1.45).

Centamin Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.74. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.33.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

