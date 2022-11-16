Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. 6,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,531. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

