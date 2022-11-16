CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0989 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.70 or 1.00004461 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00239431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10003211 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,282,952.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.