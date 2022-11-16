CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.17

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 5015296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

