CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 21,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,913 shares of company stock worth $265,521.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

