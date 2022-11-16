Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.71.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

