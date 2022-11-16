CBET Token (CBET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $81.33 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $135.47 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00571917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.90 or 0.29790206 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,384.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

