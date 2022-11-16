CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

