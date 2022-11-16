Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Donald A. Denkhaus Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 271,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

