Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 11.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.32. 48,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 974,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Univest Sec boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

