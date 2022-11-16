Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAVA. Univest Sec boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAVA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.