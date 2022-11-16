Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,457. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

