Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
