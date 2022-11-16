Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.