Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHK traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 8,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,209. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

