Caspian Sunrise plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.04 (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CASP stock opened at GBX 4.09 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Caspian Sunrise has a 12-month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £92.05 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

