Caspian Sunrise plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.04 (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CASP stock opened at GBX 4.09 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Caspian Sunrise has a 12-month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £92.05 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
See Also
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.