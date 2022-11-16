Casper Price Tops $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Casper has a total market cap of $292.37 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,291,525,098 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,443,050 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,290,554,445 with 10,507,539,713 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02903389 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,402,902.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

