CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Ryan Lockwood Purchases 9,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Lockwood acquired 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 850,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CarParts.com

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.