Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.63. 134,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

