Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger Sells 4,100 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.24.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on CJ shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

