Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

CPRI stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 44,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

