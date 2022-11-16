Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,723,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

NDSN traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.99. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,436. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

