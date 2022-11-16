Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,119. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.