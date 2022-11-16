Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 369,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

