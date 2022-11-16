Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

CRL traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,643. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

