Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.12. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,833. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.72 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

