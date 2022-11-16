Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.