Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 137,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.