Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 101,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

