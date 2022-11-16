Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 9.55%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.