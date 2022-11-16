Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 307,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,387,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

