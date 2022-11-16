Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$1.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Else Nutrition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,744. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.