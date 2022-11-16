Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$1.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
Else Nutrition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,744. The company has a market cap of $55.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.56.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
