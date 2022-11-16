Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QUIS. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
QUIS stock remained flat at C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday. 295,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,510. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$203.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
