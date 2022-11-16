Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QUIS. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

QUIS stock remained flat at C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday. 295,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,510. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$203.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,005.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

