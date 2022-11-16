Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

CARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CARE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.21. 36,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.