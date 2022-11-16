Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to C$11.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 183,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.