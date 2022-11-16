Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.78.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.89. 247,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.34. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.