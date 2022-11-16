Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.23. Canaan shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 5,478 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Canaan Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $562.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. Equities analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

