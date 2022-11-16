Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 71,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

