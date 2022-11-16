Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 10.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Caesarstone by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTE remained flat at $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 192,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

