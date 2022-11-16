CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

CAE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 462,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,667. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

