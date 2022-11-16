CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 462,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,667. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
CAE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
