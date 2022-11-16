Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stephens to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE:CDRE traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,092. The company has a market capitalization of $981.78 million and a P/E ratio of 326.42. Cadre has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadre Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Cadre during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

