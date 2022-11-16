Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 494,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 137,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 4,114.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

