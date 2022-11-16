Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Separately, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of TMFC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.
