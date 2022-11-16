Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.