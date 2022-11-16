Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 4,651 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 215.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.