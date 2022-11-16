Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

