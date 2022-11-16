C2X (CTX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

C2X (CTX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. C2X has a market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $6,465.79 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00572378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.38 or 0.29816737 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.