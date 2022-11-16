C2X (CTX) Price Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days

C2X (CTX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $6,471.49 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

