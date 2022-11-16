byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. byNordic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

