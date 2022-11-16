BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of BWXT opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 110.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

